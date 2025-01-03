CBRE Negotiates $13.9M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Property in North Seattle

SEATTLE — CBRE has facilitated the $13.9 million sale of a multi-tenant retail property in North Seattle. A private investor acquired the property from Madison Development, which originally developed in the asset in 2007. Dino Christophilis and Daniel Tibeau of CBRE represented seller in the deal.

Situated on 3.7 acres at 13244 Aurora Ave. N., the 51,329-square-foot property consists of two components — a 45,000-square-foot building leased to LA Fitness and a 6,329-square-foot pad building that is fully leased to Jersey Mike’s Subs, IRG Physical Therapy and T-Mobile.