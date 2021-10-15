REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $13.9M Sale of Phase I of PSi Commerce Center in Las Vegas

7175-Belcastro-St-Las-Vegas-NV

PSi Commerce Center Phase I features a 48,568-square-foot warehouse at 7175 Belcastro St. (pictured) and a 24,679-squaere-foot industrial/flex warehouse at 7255 W. Arby Ave. in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Phase I of PSi Commerce Center, a two-building flex industrial property in Las Vegas. Credi Gramercy acquired the asset from Parting Seas Investments for $13.9 million. Tyler Eckland of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

The buyer plans to use the 73,247-square-foot property as a bakery and food preparation facility. The first phase of PSi Commerce Center comprises a 48,568-square-foot warehouse at 7175 Belcastro St. and a 24,679-square-foot industrial/flex warehouse at 7255 W. Arby Ave.

