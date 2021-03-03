CBRE Negotiates 130,000 SF Industrial Lease in Lodi, New Jersey

LODI, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 130,000-square-foot industrial lease at the former National Wholesale Liquidators building in the Northern New Jersey community of Lodi. Bill Waxman and Kevin Dudley of CBRE represented the tenant, AAA Wholesale, a supplier of household items, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.