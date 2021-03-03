REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 130,000 SF Industrial Lease in Lodi, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

LODI, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 130,000-square-foot industrial lease at the former National Wholesale Liquidators building in the Northern New Jersey community of Lodi. Bill Waxman and Kevin Dudley of CBRE represented the tenant, AAA Wholesale, a supplier of household items, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  