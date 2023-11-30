Thursday, November 30, 2023
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan's relocation to 295 Fifth Avenue is the largest Midtown South relocation of 2023, according to the brokerage teams that negotiated the deal.
CBRE Negotiates 132,000 SF Office Lease at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 132,000-square-foot office lease at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, global law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, will relocate to floors eight through 10 of the 17-story, 700,000-square-foot structure, which is known locally as The Textile Building. The owner, a partnership between Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners, recently completed a $350 million capital improvement program at the property. David Hollander, Peter Turchin, Mary Ann Tighe, Brett Shannon, Liz Lash and Hayden Pascal of CBRE represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Lewis Miller, Greg Maurer-Hollaender and Cara Chayet, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.

