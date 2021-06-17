CBRE Negotiates $13M Sale of Philadelphia Apartment Building

Hudson Liberties in Philadelphia totals 35 units.

PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has negotiated the $13 million sale of a 35-unit apartment building in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Samantha Kupersmith and Spencer Yablon of CBRE represented the seller, Trinity Realty Cos., in the transaction. The buyer, Pittsburgh-based Hudson Cos., has rebranded the property from Liberty Flats to Hudson Liberties.