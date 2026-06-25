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1775-La-Costa-Meadows-Dr-San-Marcos-CA
Fluid Components International (FCI) occupies the 66,976-square-foot industrial property at 1775 La Costa Meadows Drive in San Marcos, Calif. (Photo credit: KDKC Productions)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

CBRE Negotiates $14.5M Sale of Industrial Property in San Marcos, California

by Amy Works

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the $14.5 million sale of an industrial property located in Southern California in San Marcos. La Costa Meadows LLC sold the asset, located at 1755 La Costa Meadows Drive, to a private 1031 investor. Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Rob Gunness of CBRE represented the seller, while Michael Albert of Pacifica Capital and Kelly Betpolice of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the transaction.

Fluid Components International (FCI) fully occupies the 66,976-square-foot property. The company utilizes the property as its primary U.S. manufacturing facility and has occupied the asset since its construction in 1981.

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