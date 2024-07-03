CBRE Negotiates $140.5M Sale of East Baltimore Industrial Portfolio

BALTIMORE — CBRE has negotiated the $140.5 million sale of Baltimore Crossroads, a six-building industrial portfolio totaling nearly 900,000 square feet in Baltimore’s East industrial submarket. EQT Exeter purchased the portfolio, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Bo Cashman and Jonathan Beard of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

The assets within the Baltimore Crossroads portfolio are situated on nearly 200 acres along the I-95 corridor near the Port of Baltimore. Located at 1405, 1409 and 1411 Tangier Drive and 11501, 11503 and 11505 Pocomoke Court, the buildings range in size between 42,275 and 435,490 square feet.