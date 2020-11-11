REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 14,116 SF Office Lease at Trinity Centre in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 14,116-square-foot office lease at Trinity Centre, a 22-story office building located at 111-115 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District. Adam Foster, Mike Rizzo, Brad Gerla and Adam Leshowitz of CBRE represented the landlord, Capital Properties, in the lease negotiations. Patrick Dugan, Frank Liantonio and Jason Kroeger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, New Jersey-based Investors Bank. Capital Properties recently completed a $45 million capital improvement campaign at the complex that included complete façade restoration, new windows and an LED lighting scheme.

