CBRE Negotiates 14,375 SF Office Lease at 535 Madison in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 14,375-square-foot office lease at 535 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Steve Siegel, Craig Reicher, Tim Dempsey, Ramneek Rikhy and Marlee Tepliztky of CBRE represented the tenant, locally based law firm Fried Frank, in the lease negotiations. The tenant, which has committed to a 15-year term, plans to relocate from The Seagram Building to the 37-story tower in early 2024. Brian Gell and Laurence Briody, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, Park Tower Group.

