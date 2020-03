CBRE Negotiates 14,996 SF Retail Lease in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — CBRE has negotiated a 14,996-square-foot retail lease at 4949 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio. P.J. Pfeiffer of Birnbaum Property Group represented the tenant, Goodwill Industries, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Polunsky of CBRE represented the landlord, Summit Income Partners LP.