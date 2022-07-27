REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $15.2M Sale of Six Industrial Buildings, Vacant Parcel in Freehold, New Jersey

Freehold-Business-Park

As shown in this image, there is one building within Freehold Business Park in Central New Jersey that was not included in this transaction.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $15.2 million sale of six industrial buildings totaling 90,677 square feet within Freehold Business Park in Central New Jersey. The sale included an additional acre that can support 13,750 square feet of new development. The park was built on 14.2 acres in 2007 and renovated in 2021. Charles Berger, Elli Klapper, Mark Silverman, Jeremy Wernick, Lou Belfer and Scott Belfer of CBRE represented the seller, Asbury Avenue Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as MT Freehold BPD LLC.

