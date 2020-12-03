CBRE Negotiates $15.3M Sale of Industrial Campus in San Diego’s Sorrento Valley

At the time of sale, the 91,669-square-foot Environmental Plaza in San Diego was 87 percent leased to 37 tenants.

SAN DIEGO — CBRE has facilitated the sale of Environmental Plaza, an industrial campus located at 4171-4206 Sorrento Valley Blvd. in San Diego’s Sorrento Valley submarket. Hill Properties, a local real estate firm, acquired the asset from a private family for $15.3 million.

Totaling 91,669 square feet, Environmental Plaza features seven buildings that offer suites ranging from 1,000 square feet to 4,200 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 87 percent leased to 37 tenants.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gary Stache, Bryan Johnson and Bill Dolan of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.