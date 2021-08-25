REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $15.6M Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Mahwah, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

800-Corporate-Drive-Mahwah-New-Jersey

Nobel Biocare has occupied the property at 800 Corporate Drive in Mahwah for 16 years.

MAHWAH, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $15.6 million sale of an 84,280-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mahwah, located in the northernmost part of the state. The property was fully leased to Nobel Biocare, a provider of dental implant products, at the time of sale. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Travis Langer and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller, AVR Realty, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Urbana Partners, an investment firm based in South America.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews