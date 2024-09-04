CBRE Negotiates 15 Leases Totaling 105,000 SF at Peabody Plaza Office Tower in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — CBRE has negotiated 15 leases totaling nearly 105,000 square feet at Peabody Plaza, a 400,000-square-foot office tower in St. Louis. Rick Messey and Whitney Allen of CBRE represented ownership, New York-based Briar Meads Capital. The leases were completed within the last 18 months. The tenants include Goldstein and Price LC, Citizens for Modern Transit, Sandberg Phoenix and Von Gontard PC, Gray Ritter Graham, Hinshaw Culbertson LLC, SWMW, Consolidated Grain and Barge, Nahon, Saharovich & Troptz, Mueller Counts LLP, Fernandez Law, Brian Stokes PC and Law Offices O’Driscoll LLC, Vinciguerra Jewelers, UKraft, Keefe and Griffiths PC and Simon Law Group PC. Occupancy at the building has risen from 70 percent in 2020 to over 85 percent in 2024. Located at 701 Market St., Peabody Plaza features a top-floor conference center, 7,000-square-foot fitness center, onsite restaurant, underground parking, 24-hour security and onsite management.