CBRE Negotiates 15,000 SF Office Lease Expansion at 299 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 15,000-square-foot office lease expansion at 299 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, investment advisory firm One William Street Capital Management, now occupies about 45,000 square feet at the 1.2 million-square-foot building. Scott Gottlieb, Andrew Sussman, Ben Friedman and Lewis Gottlieb of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Andy Sachs and Eric Cagner of Newmark, along with internal agents Marc Packman and Clark Briffel, represented the landlord, Fisher Brothers.