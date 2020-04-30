REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 152,274 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Metro Dallas

COPPELL, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 152,274-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 200 Northpoint Drive in Coppell, located near DFW International Airport. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2006 and totals 549,848 square feet. Brian Gilchrist and Tim Vogds of CBRE represented the tenant, HVAC manufacturing firm Hart & Cooley, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

