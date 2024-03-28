CBRE Negotiates 16,750 SF Industrial Lease in Thornwood, New York

THORNWOOD, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated a 16,750-square-foot industrial lease in Thornwood, about 30 miles north of Manhattan. William Cuddy of CBRE represented the tenant, Healy Electric Contracting, in the lease negotiations. Michael Rao and Frank Rao of New York Commercial Realty Group (NYCRG) represented the locally based landlord, Simone Development Cos. The 120,000-square-foot building, which sits on 12 acres at 1 Zeiss Drive and features clear heights of 14 to 18 feet, is also partially leased to The Home Depot.