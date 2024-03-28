Thursday, March 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheast

CBRE Negotiates 16,750 SF Industrial Lease in Thornwood, New York

by Taylor Williams

THORNWOOD, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated a 16,750-square-foot industrial lease in Thornwood, about 30 miles north of Manhattan. William Cuddy of CBRE represented the tenant, Healy Electric Contracting, in the lease negotiations. Michael Rao and Frank Rao of New York Commercial Realty Group (NYCRG) represented the locally based landlord, Simone Development Cos. The 120,000-square-foot building, which sits on 12 acres at 1 Zeiss Drive and features clear heights of 14 to 18 feet, is also partially leased to The Home Depot.

You may also like

EQT Exeter Acquires New Industrial Building Leased to...

Just Play Sports Signs 17,056 SF Lease Renewal...

Boston Properties Completes Sale of 45 Percent Interest...

LeCesse Development Completes 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Malta,...

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Speculative...

DigitalBridge Signs 79,141 SF Corporate Headquarters Lease at...

Bowlero Opens 30,000 SF Lucky Strike Bowling Alley...

Clune Construction to Relocate Manhattan Headquarters Office

DXL Big + Tall Signs 10,500 SF Retail...