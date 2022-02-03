CBRE Negotiates $17.5M Sale of Industrial Development Site in Mahwah, New Jersey

The partnership between Russo Development and PGIM has secured approvals to develop a 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 1000 MacArthur Blvd. in Mahwah, New Jersey.

MAHWAH, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $17.5 million sale of an industrial development site located at 1000 MacArthur Blvd. in the Northern New Jersey community of Mahwah. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Travis Langer, Zach McHale, Matthew Saker and Patrick Cavanagh of CBRE represented the seller, TD Bank, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between Russo Development and PGIM. The new ownership has secured approvals to develop a 200,000-square-foot building. Demolition of the existing 60,000-square-foot structure on site is set to begin in the coming days.