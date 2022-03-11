REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $173.4M Sale of Apartment Community in New Brunswick, New Jersey

Plaza Square in New Brunswick, New Jersey totals 415 units. The property was built in 2004.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $173.4 million sale of Plaza Square, a 415-unit apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The transit-served property was built in 2004 and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, business center and a dog run. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Stuart MacKenzie and Eric Apfel of CBRE represented the seller, Manulife Investment Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Renaissance Management.

