BUENA PARK, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of an industrial building located at 8401 Page St. in Buena Park. Products Go LLC acquired the asset for $18.1 million. Situated on 2.7 acres, the 55,362-square-foot building offers abundant parking and quick access to Interstate 5 and State Route 91. Keith Greer, Ben Seybold and Sean Ward of CBRE represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal.