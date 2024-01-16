CBRE Negotiates $18.5M Sale of Two-Building Industrial Complex in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial complex located at 3000-3010 E. La Jolla St. in Anaheim. A Southern California-based private seller sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $18.5 million.

Anthony DeLorenxo, Gary Stache, Bryan Johnson, Nick Williams and Keith Greer of CBRE Investment Properties represented the seller in the deal.

Totaling 88,128 square feet, the complex consists of a 50,128-square-foot building at 3000 E. La Jolla St. and a 37,128-square-foot building at 3010 E. La Jolla St. Both facilities feature a dock and truck well.

Sonfarrel Aerospace, an aerospace part manufacturer, has fully occupied the asset since 1974 and will continue to do so.