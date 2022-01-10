CBRE Negotiates $18.7M Sale of Office, Warehouse Building in Ewing, New Jersey
EWING, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 310,000-square-foot office and warehouse building in the Trenton suburb of Ewing for $18.7 million. The property was originally built in 1995 as a build-to-suit for the seller and occupant, Educational Testing Service (ETS). Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Travis Langer, Zach McHale, Matthew Saker and Alec Monaghan of CBRE represented ETS in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer, which will temporarily lease the space back to ETS.
