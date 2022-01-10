REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $18.7M Sale of Office, Warehouse Building in Ewing, New Jersey

The building at 225 Phillips Blvd. in Ewing consists of 165,000 square feet of office space and 145,000 square feet of warehouse and print space.

EWING, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 310,000-square-foot office and warehouse building in the Trenton suburb of Ewing for $18.7 million. The property was originally built in 1995 as a build-to-suit for the seller and occupant, Educational Testing Service (ETS). Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Travis Langer, Zach McHale, Matthew Saker and Alec Monaghan of CBRE represented ETS in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer, which will temporarily lease the space back to ETS.

