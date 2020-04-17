CBRE Negotiates $18.9M Purchase of Garfield Park Apartments in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located in Denver, Garfield Park features 78 apartments, a fitness center, courtyard and storage areas.

DENVER — CBRE has arranged the acquisition of Garfield Park, a multifamily property located at 1300 and 1325 Garfield St. in Denver’s Congress Park neighborhood. Elterra Investments purchased the asset from an undisclosed seller for $18.9 million.

Robert Bratley of CBRE’s Denver office represented the buyer in the deal.

The 51,730-square-foot property features 78 apartments, a leasing office, fitness center, courtyard, storage areas, laundry room and abundant parking. Prior to the sale, the seller completed updates to several units, as well as common areas.

Additionally, Cornerstone Apartment Services, the buyer’s property manager, took over management while the community was under contract and filled several vacancies prior to closing the sale. At the time of sale, the property was 93 percent leased.