REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $18M Sale of Industrial Building in Woburn, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

WOBURN, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $18 million sale of a 66,225-square-foot industrial building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. The building is located at 225 Wildwood Ave. and features clear heights of 17.5 to 23 feet. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington, Doug Jacoby, Anthony Hayes, Roy Sandeman, Tim Mulhall, and Dan Hines of CBRE represented the seller, GFI Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was San Francisco-based Berkeley Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  