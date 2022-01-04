CBRE Negotiates $18M Sale of Industrial Building in Woburn, Massachusetts

WOBURN, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $18 million sale of a 66,225-square-foot industrial building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. The building is located at 225 Wildwood Ave. and features clear heights of 17.5 to 23 feet. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington, Doug Jacoby, Anthony Hayes, Roy Sandeman, Tim Mulhall, and Dan Hines of CBRE represented the seller, GFI Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was San Francisco-based Berkeley Partners.