CBRE Negotiates $19.4M Sale of Three Commercial Buildings in Westport, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Healthcare, Northeast, Office

WESTPORT, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of two medical office buildings and a boutique office building in Westport, located in the southern coastal part of the state, for a combined $19.4 million. Locally based investment firm HB Nitkin purchased the healthcare assets, which were 89 percent leased at the time of sale, while Greenhouse Offices purchased the third property. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, David Gavin, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, Leifer Properties, in the deals. CBRE also procured the buyer in the first transaction.