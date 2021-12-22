REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $19.4M Sale of Three Commercial Buildings in Westport, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Healthcare, Northeast, Office

WESTPORT, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of two medical office buildings and a boutique office building in Westport, located in the southern coastal part of the state, for a combined $19.4 million. Locally based investment firm HB Nitkin purchased the healthcare assets, which were 89 percent leased at the time of sale, while Greenhouse Offices purchased the third property. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, David Gavin, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, Leifer Properties, in the deals. CBRE also procured the buyer in the first transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  