CBRE Negotiates $19.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in San Jose

625-Lincoln-Ave-San-Jose-CA

El Camino Health occupies the medical office building at 625 Lincoln Ave. in San Jose, Calif. (Photo credit: Vantage Point Photography)

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of 625 Lincoln Avenue, a medical office building in San Jose. The Sobrato Organization sold the asset to El Camino Health, the current tenant, for $19.5 million.

El Camino Health uses the 35,272-square-foot medical office building for urgent and primary care.

Scott Prosser, Joe Moriarty, Jack DePuy, Mike Taquino, Kyle Kovac and Alec Haley of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

