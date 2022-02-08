REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $19.6M Sale of Industrial Property in Rockaway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $19.6 million sale of a 121,038-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Rockaway. The property sits on 13.7 acres and formerly served as an office building for Party City. Charles Berger, Mark Silverman, Elli Klapper and Thomas Mallaney of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. CBRE has also been tapped to market the complex for lease on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.

