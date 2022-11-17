CBRE Negotiates 19,074 SF Office Lease in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 19,074-square-foot office lease at Wildwood Corporate Centre in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The two-building, 330,000-square-foot complex was built in phases between 2014 and 2016 and offers a fitness center and conference facilities. Steve Rocher and Jason Presley of CBRE represented the landlord, an entity doing business as GeoSouthern Budde Road LLC, in the lease negotiations. Greg Usher of Cypressbrook Co. represented the tenant, FCC Environmental Services.