CBRE Negotiates 19,738 SF Office Lease Renewal in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — CBRE has negotiated an office lease renewal in North San Antonio for Spectrum Association Management. The locally based homeowners association (HOA) property management firm is reducing its footprint at North Park Corporate Center, an 86,400-square-foot building, from roughly 27,000 square feet to 19,738 square feet. Larry Mendez, Yobana Castillo and Brad Kaufman of CBRE represented Spectrum, which has been a tenant at the building since 2008, in the lease negotiations. An entity doing business as TLO TX2 Investments LLC owns the building.