The new lease is for Building 3, which was completed last year. (Image courtesy of Amdak Productions)
CBRE Negotiates 199,600 SF Industrial Lease at Dakota Commerce Center in Fargo

by Kristin Harlow

FARGO, N.D. — CBRE has negotiated a 199,600-square-foot industrial lease at Dakota Commerce Center, a 633,200-square-foot development in Fargo. An undisclosed tenant will fully occupy Building 3. Chance Lindsey and Kyle Ferderer of CBRE represented the owner and development partners, Hyde Development and Gremada Industries. The industrial park is now fully leased. Construction on the Class A, four-building development began in 2021, with Building 1 delivered in 2022. Buildings 2 and 3 were completed in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Building 4 is currently under construction and slated for completion this fall.

