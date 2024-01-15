Monday, January 15, 2024
1180-Central-Ave-Riverside-CA
Located at 1180 Central Ave. in Riverside, Calif., the property features seven two- and three-bedroom apartments. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)
CBRE Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Multifamily Community in Riverside, California

by Amy Works

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of 1180 Central Avenue, a seven-unit apartment property in the Inland Empire city of Riverside. Michael J. O’Neill and Jean A. O’Neill Trust acquired the asset from The Kazanjian Exemption Trust for $2.2 million, or $315,000 per unit.

Located on the Canyon Crest area of Riverside, the community features two- and three-bedroom floor plans, five of which are townhouse style with golf course views.

Eric Chen and Blake Torgerson of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

