REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Inland Empire Multifamily Community in California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Juniper-Apts-Fontana-CA

Juniper Apartments in Fontana, Calif., features 18 two-bedroom/two-bath units, averaging 856 square feet.

FONTANA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Juniper Apartments, a multifamily property located in Fontana. A local private investor sold the complex to another private buyer for $2.6 million.

Located at 8945 Juniper Ave., the community offers 18 two-bedroom/two-bath units that average 856 square feet. Additionally, the property features gated access, 25 covered parking spaces, 16 storage units and 15 surface parking spaces. Located south of the historic Route 66, the property is within walking distance to Chaffey College-Fontana campus, Fontana Metrolink Station and downtown Fontana.

Cray Carlson of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  