CBRE Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Inland Empire Multifamily Community in California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Juniper Apartments in Fontana, Calif., features 18 two-bedroom/two-bath units, averaging 856 square feet.

FONTANA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Juniper Apartments, a multifamily property located in Fontana. A local private investor sold the complex to another private buyer for $2.6 million.

Located at 8945 Juniper Ave., the community offers 18 two-bedroom/two-bath units that average 856 square feet. Additionally, the property features gated access, 25 covered parking spaces, 16 storage units and 15 surface parking spaces. Located south of the historic Route 66, the property is within walking distance to Chaffey College-Fontana campus, Fontana Metrolink Station and downtown Fontana.

Cray Carlson of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the deal.