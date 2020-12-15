REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $2.8M Sale of Office Property in Phoenix

Located at 4203 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix, the property features 18,000 square feet of office space.

PHOENIX — CBRE has brokered the sale of an office building located at 4203 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix’s Acardia neighborhood. A group of private local investors acquired the asset for $2.8 million.

Built in 1984 and renovated in 2015, the 18,000-square-foot property features 64 parking spaces. The site is in proximity to Loop 202, Loop 101 and Interstate 10.

Geoff Turbow, Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gary Statch, Sean Spellman, Corey Hawley and Jimmy Cornish of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.

