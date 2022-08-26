CBRE Negotiates $20.8M Sale of Airpark East Flex Office Park in Greensboro, North Carolina

Airpark East is a 229,184-square-foot flex/office park in Greensboro, N.C., that comprises 13 buildings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Airpark East, a 229,184-square-foot flex/office park in Greensboro that comprises 13 buildings. A joint venture between Somerset Properties and Ten Capital Management purchased the park for $20.8 million. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Grayson Hawkins and Reggie Beeson of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Airpark East was 87.8 percent leased to 31 tenants at the time of the sale, according to CBRE.