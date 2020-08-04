CBRE Negotiates 200,775 SF Industrial Lease in Blauvelt, New York
BLAUVELT, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated a 200,775-square-foot industrial lease at Hudson Crossing Industrial Park, a 1.2 million-square-foot development in Blauvelt, about 30 miles north of Manhattan. The tenant, an undisclosed e-commerce user, will occupy 123,999 square feet at 400 Oritani Drive and 76,776 square feet at the neighboring building at 200 Oritani Drive. Thomas Monahan, Stephen D’Amato, Larry Schiffenhaus, Anastasia Lazrides, Lauren Hageman, Gerard Monahan and Brian Fiumara of CBRE represented the landlord, Onyx Equities, in the lease negotiations.
