CBRE Negotiates 205,306 SF Industrial Lease for T.J. Maxx in Metro Baltimore

Earlier this year, Grandview Partners acquired the 853,250-square-foot Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center, which is now 92 percent leased.

JESSUP, MD. — CBRE has negotiated a 205,306-square-foot industrial lease for T.J. Maxx within the Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center in Jessup. The owner, Grandview Partners, acquired the 853,250-square-foot property earlier this year. The Westport, Conn.-based company implemented upgrades at the property to include a new roof, dock doors, electrical system, lighting and a 123,000-square-foot tilt-wall expansion. The asset is situated at 7600 Assateague Drive, 11 miles southwest of Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport and 15 miles southwest of the Port of Baltimore. Brian Kruger, Bobby Clements and Erik Evans of Newmark represented the landlord in the transaction. The Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center is now 92 percent leased.