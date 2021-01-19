CBRE Negotiates $21.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Vineland, New Jersey

The industrial property located at 3254 N. Mill Road in Vineland totals 269,000 square feet.

VINELAND, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $21.5 million sale of a 269,000-square-foot industrial property located in the Southern New Jersey city of Vineland. The property is leased to Burberry Wholesale Ltd. (235,739 square feet) and Stellar Distributing (33,761 square feet). Building features include 32- to 34-foot ceilings, 16 loading docks, four drive-in bays, and parking for 222 cars and 16 trailers. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, Vineland Construction, in the transaction. The buyer was Massachusetts-based private equity firm High Street Logistics Properties.