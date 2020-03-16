REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $22.2M Sale of Multifamily Complex in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Ansley at Harts Road include a wellness center and pool.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has negotiated the $22.2 million sale of Ansley at Harts Road, a 225-unit multifamily complex in Jacksonville. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a wellness center and pool. The asset, which was built in 1988, is situated at 11011 Harts Road, eight miles north of downtown Jacksonville. Cliff Taylor and Joe Ayers of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Washington, D.C.-based Madison Marquette acquired the community.

