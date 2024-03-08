CBRE Negotiates 221,444 SF Industrial Lease Near DFW Airport

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 221,444-square-foot industrial lease in near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The tenant, Big Ass Fans, will occupy the entirely of Building A at Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building, 531,601-square-foot development that sits on a 30-acre site. Buildings are designed to accommodate users with requirements from 34,041 to 221,444 square feet and feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights. Gordon Benedict, Courtney Oldenburg and Tim Vogds of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Phoenix-based Creation.