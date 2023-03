RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $23.1 million sale of Dove Ridge Apartments in Riverside. The 96-unit community is located at 6556 Arlington Ave. near the Riverside Airport.

This is the first time the asset has sold since it was developed in 1987. CBRE’s Blake Torgerson and Eric Chen represented the buyer, a local private investor. The sellers were also local private owners and the original developers of the property.