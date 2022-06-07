CBRE Negotiates $24.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey Office Complex

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $24.5 million sale of a two-building, 132,737-square-foot office complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Fahri Ozturk, Rich Gatto, Travis Langer and Daniel Blumenkrantz of CBRE represented the seller, The Silverman Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer. The complex was fully leased at the time of sale.