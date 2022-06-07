REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $24.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey Office Complex

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $24.5 million sale of a two-building, 132,737-square-foot office complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Fahri Ozturk, Rich Gatto, Travis Langer and Daniel Blumenkrantz of CBRE represented the seller, The Silverman Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer. The complex was fully leased at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  