The office building at 50 Danbury Road in Wilton, Connecticut, was 84 percent leased at the time of sale.
CBRE Negotiates $24.7M Sale of Office Building in Wilton, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WILTON, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $24.7 million sale of a 221,070-square-foot office building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Wilton. The two-story building at 50 Danbury Road is home to tenants such as AIG, ASML and Hartford Health Care. Jeff Dunne, Steve Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership that includes an entity managed by Taconic Capital Partners, in the transaction. Shawn Rosenthal and Jason Gaccione, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Melrose Pfeiffer Holding LLC.

