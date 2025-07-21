CBRE Negotiates $25.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Spokane Valley, Washington

SPOKANE VALLEY, WASH. — CBRE has negotiated the $25.5 million sale of Village on Broadway, an apartment property in Spokane Valley. Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Jordan Louie of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name of the buyer was also not released.

Located at 12623 E. Broadway Ave., Village on Broadway offers 148 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include covered parking, a community garden, dog park, playground and a community barbecue area. The property was built in 1996.