CBRE Negotiates $25.5M Sale of Office Complex in Rockville, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Maryland, Office, Southeast

Research Square is a two-building office complex located at 1500 and 1550 Research Blvd. in Rockville, Md. The buildings were vacant at the time of sale and are available for a conversion to life sciences space.

ROCKVILLE, MD. — CBRE has negotiated the $25.5 million sale of Research Square, a two-building office complex located at 1500 and 1550 Research Blvd. in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The seller is Westat, an employee-owned research company based in Rockville. Tommy Cleaver, Dan Grimes and Stuart Kenny of CBRE represented Westat in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. CBRE says that the properties, which were fully vacated at the time of sale, represent a “premier life sciences conversion opportunity” as the Washington-Baltimore Corridor ranked No. 2 in CBRE’s Life Sciences Research Talent 2022 report.

