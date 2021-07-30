CBRE Negotiates $25.7M Sale of Industrial Development Site in Valley View, Pennsylvania

VALLEY VIEW, PA. — CBRE has negotiated the $25.7 million sale of an industrial development site in Valley View, about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The buyer, California-based Panattoni Development Co., plans to develop two speculative buildings that will total approximately 2.4 million square feet and that will be known as Rausch Creek Logistics Center. Michael Hess, Bart Anderson and Patrick Lafferty of CBRE represented the seller, Tremont FT LLC, an affiliate of Viridian Partners, in the transaction.