REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $25.7M Sale of Industrial Development Site in Valley View, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

VALLEY VIEW, PA. — CBRE has negotiated the $25.7 million sale of an industrial development site in Valley View, about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The buyer, California-based Panattoni Development Co., plans to develop two speculative buildings that will total approximately 2.4 million square feet and that will be known as Rausch Creek Logistics Center. Michael Hess, Bart Anderson and Patrick Lafferty of CBRE represented the seller, Tremont FT LLC, an affiliate of Viridian Partners, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews