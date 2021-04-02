CBRE Negotiates $25M Sale of Safeway-Anchored Retail Center Near University of Washington in Seattle

Safeway has occupied the retail property at 3020 NE 45th St. in Seattle since 1976.

SEATTLE — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 1.82-acre retail property located at 3020 NE 45th St. in Seattle’s University District. Albertsons Cos., parent company of Safeway, acquired the asset for $25 million. The asset is ground leased to Safeway, which has operated as a tenant at the site since 1976.

Albertsons Cos. owns the surrounding 2.2 acres, with the transaction bringing its total holdings to more than 4 acres, creating one of the largest contiguous development sites in Seattle. The site is zoned for a range of uses, including market-rate housing, student housing, medical office, hotel, retail, assisted living or entertainment. Additionally, the property is located on at the eastern end of the University of Washington campus and adjacent to the U-Village shopping center, an 800,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle center.

Dino Christophilis and Daniel Tibeau of CBRE’s National Retail Partners in Seattle represented the seller, a private family trust, in the deal.