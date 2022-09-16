REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $26.7M Sale of Apartment Complex in Worcester, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

WORCESTER, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $26.7 million sale of ReNew Tatnuck Square, a 120-unit apartment complex located in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The five-building, garden-style property was built between 1969 and 1972 and offers a pool, fitness center and a leasing office. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Massachusetts-based Arrowpoint Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  