CBRE Negotiates $26.7M Sale of Apartment Complex in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $26.7 million sale of ReNew Tatnuck Square, a 120-unit apartment complex located in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The five-building, garden-style property was built between 1969 and 1972 and offers a pool, fitness center and a leasing office. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Massachusetts-based Arrowpoint Properties.