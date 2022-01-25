CBRE Negotiates $260.6M Sale of Sanofi Headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey

According to the brokerage team behind the deal, the sale of Sanofi's North American headquarters in Bridgewater is the largest single-tenant office transaction in New Jersey since 2016.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $260.6 million sale of a 675,000-square-foot office complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Bridgewater. The property houses the North American headquarters of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, which has committed to the building through 2032. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Travis Langer, Zach McHale and Michael Monahan of CBRE represented the seller, American Finance Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, California-based AVG Partners.