CBRE Negotiates $26M Sale-Leaseback of Life Sciences Complex in Tarrytown, New York

BASF Corp. will lease back the majority of the life sciences space at 500 White Plains Road in Tarrytown.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the $26 million sale-leaseback of a 276,000-square-foot life sciences complex located in Tarrytown, a northern suburb of New York City. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Travis Langer, Alyssa Fricke, David Opper and Jeff Babikian of CBRE represented the seller, BASF Corp., which will lease back a portion of the space at the two-building complex. CBRE also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Northpath Investments. The property was 52 percent leased at the time of sale, inclusive of BASF’s occupancy and a separate lease with Northwell Health System.

