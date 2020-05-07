CBRE Negotiates $27.7M Acquisition of Vons-Occupied Retail Asset in San Diego

Vons occupies the 40,000-square-foot retail building at 4145 30th St. in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — CBRE has arranged the purchase of a retail property located at 4145 30th St. in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the building from a Texas-based investment firm for $27.7 million.

Vons, a Fullerton, Calif.-based supermarket chain, occupies the 40,000-square-foot building on a lease that runs through June 2039.

Gary Stache, Anthony DeLorenzo, Doug Mack and Bryan Johnson of CBRE represented the buyer, which was completing a 1031 exchange. The seller was self-represented in the off-market transaction.